4th Annual Kickstands-Up Against Cancer this weekend

The motorcycle ride leaves at 11 a.m. in Jefferson City. (Photo: WBIR)

JEFFERSON CITY - You can ride a motorcycle for a good cause this weekend.

Kickstands-Up Against Cancer will hold its 4th annual ride rain or shine on Saturday.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ride leaves the Lowe's Home Improvement in Jefferson City at 11 a.m. Admission is $20 for the first rider and $10 for any additional rider in your group.

Free lunch is provided for each registered rider.

The proceeds benefit the Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group which is a nonprofit organization that helps meet the greatest needs of hundreds of area cancer patients each year.

There will be a live auction, silent auction, food, and a cake walk.

Funds generated on this day will help meet the basic needs of hundreds of cancer patients throughout Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier Counties. Celebrate Life provides assistance with medical costs, utility bills, gas cards, groceries, prosthetic devices, and various other expenditures with which cancer patients may be struggling.

