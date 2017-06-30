5 things to know about the Sevier Co. wildfire investigation

2016 Sevier County Wildfires (Photo: Custom)

SEVIER COUNTY - State charges have been dropped against two teenagers accused of starting the November 2016 wildfires in Gatlinburg.

Here are five things you need to know about the Sevier County wildfires investigation:

1. State charges have been dropped:

District Attorney General James Dunn said in a press release Friday that the state couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the original blaze inside the park that was allegedly set by the boys led to the Nov. 28 disaster in Gatlinburg.

2. The attention has turned to the federal authorities:

Now that state prosecutors have decided they can't pursue an arson case in Sevier County, it's up to federal authorities to determine what if any prosecution options they have in the aftermath of the November fires.

3. Feds are reviewing evidence and documents and are in communication with agencies involved:

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee has been in touch with Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn's office, according to a statement Friday afternoon from spokeswoman Sharry Dedman-Beard.

4. Final National Park Service report on Chimney Tops 2 fire is expected in August:

Since the fire began inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, an outside unit of the National Park Service has been tasked with producing the after-action report on the fire. The chief of Fire and Aviation Management for the National Park Service said the document will provide a record of actions that could be used in future criminal and civil cases.

5. 10News has submitted several open records requests to get copies of reports, evidence.

Various agencies have refused to release the records for months, citing a so-called "gag order" issued by District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn. In a June 5 order, Judge Jeff Rader ruled the gag order can only apply to attorneys and court officials involved in the juveniles’ case – not outside agencies.

Sevier County and Gatlinburg city officials said in a joint statement Friday they are working with legal counsel to respond to records requests once the U.S. Attorney's Office has reviewed the case.

