5 things to watch in the legislature this week (Feb. 13)

Tennessee state capitol buildilng (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - After a couple of weeks of organizational meetings and splashy news conferences on a variety of hot-button topics ranging from free speech to alternatives to Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act plan, lawmakers will begin working on legislation this week.

Committee calendars include presentations from key administration officials and other reports on topics at the topics of interest for many Tennesseans.

Here's five things to watch this week:

Transportation

With Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax proposal officially filed, the back and forth between lawmakers on transportation funding plan can officially begin. There’s a plethora of presentations on the state’s transportation needs this week.

On Tuesday various representatives of the governor’s administration will discuss the issue at the House Transportation Committee at 1:30 p.m. The presentation will be repeated in Senate Transportation and Safety Committee at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, in the House Transportation Subcommittee at 12 p.m. another discussion involving the governor’s folks as well as Art Laffer, the supply-side economist behind Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts, will take place. The subcommittee will also take up one of the many alternative transportation proposals.

Medical marijuana

Physicians and state officials are on committee calendars in both chambers this week to provide testimony on medical marijuana.

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, have filed legislation to allow medical marijuana use in Tennessee.

Lawmakers have been hesitant to say where they stand on the issue before they have been given scientific data on the use of cannabis in treatment of conditions like PTSD and epilepsy.

This is their first opportunity to receive that data during this session. The House Health Committee will hear a presentation Tuesday from Department of Human Services officials on the use of cannabis to treat PTSD. Dr. Suzanne Sisley will appear before two Senate committees on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss medical cannabis as well.

Privilege tax

Last year lawmakers were finally able to pass legislation seeking to end the state’s Hall Income Tax. This year, another big tax cut push could come in the form of scrapping the state’s privilege tax, a $400 fee paid by 22 different occupations, ranging from accountants to dentists. There have been nine bills introduced – four of them would phase out the tax, which 220,000 people pay each year.

The Senate Revenue Subcommittee of Finance, Ways and Means are expected to take up two privilege tax bills when they meet on Tuesday morning, after an 8:30 a.m. finance meeting concludes.

The House Finance Ways and Means Subcommittee will also take up another privilege tax bill when they meet on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

School vouchers

The annual push for voucher schools in Tennessee is continuing this year with lawmakers filing two bills. One would create a pilot program mostly focused on West Tennessee, while another would create a statewide program.

The Senate, which has previously been the leader on the issue, is set to take up the first school vouchers bill this week when the Senate Education Committee meets on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

1 Billion Rising visits capitol

A worldwide movement to support women's rights and protest domestic violence is planning a demonstration on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at Legislative Plaza.

The 1 Billion Rising movement has similar demonstrations all over the world in February and March.

Several non-violent protests have taken place at the plaza and around the country since the election of Donald Trump on a variety of issues from immigration to income equality and women's health.

The Tennessean