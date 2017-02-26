5 things to watch in the legislature this week (Feb 27)

Lawmakers at Tennessee's capitol in Nashville are trying to decide how to spend a one billion dollar surplus.

NASHVILLE, TENN. - After a shortened week because of Presidents Day, lawmakers will return to Nashville on Monday for four days of legislative action that will be filled with everything from the governor's gas tax plan and an abortion bill to another effort for establishing a new state symbol. The following are among the things to keep an eye on this week:

1) Transportation funding

Last week a House subcommittee took its first swing at legislation that seeks to tackle the state's transportation needs. Some anticipated the committee to vote on Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal but such expectations quickly changed.

Although Haslam's gas tax bill was on the agenda, the subcommittee failed to take it up after a Democrat abruptly called for the meeting to adjourn after a different measure was taken up first.

All eyes will once again be on the House Transportation Subcommittee when they reconvene on Wednesday at noon.

2) The Heartbeat Bill

A bill that seeks to ban all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected will likely draw lots of interest this week.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Johnson City, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, is one of several abortion bills introduced this year.

READ MORE: Tennessee bill would ban abortions once heartbeat detected

The heartbeat bill runs contrary to the Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a right to abortion until the point of fetal viability — or about 24 weeks after gestation.

The House Health Subcommittee is scheduled to take up the measure when they meet on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

3) Tennessee Reconnect and STRONG

This year, Haslam's legislative agenda includes a plan to expand the popular Tennessee Promise scholarship.

The governor's proposal seeks to allow adults attend community college tuition-free. The move would make Tennessee the only state in the nation to offer free community college to high school students and adults.

Beyond the community college proposal, Haslam's agenda also includes a program, known as the STRONG Act, which seeks to establish a pilot program that would provide tuition funding to national guardsmen seeking a bachelor degree for the first time.

The governor's bills are on the agenda of the House Education Administration and Planning Subcommittee which meets Tuesday at 3 p.m.

4) Short-term rentals

As cities like Nashville continue to work on ways to address issues regarding short-term rental properties, lawmakers are beginning to weigh in on the subject.

One measure, sponsored by Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossvillle, and Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon and written in consultation with companies like Airbnb, would create a new statewide policy on short-term rentals.

The proposal would prevent local governments from enacting a prohibition on any type of short-term rentals.

The House Business and Utilities Subcommittee are set to take up the measure Tuesday at 3 p.m.

5) Official state airplane

Last year lawmakers made the Barrett M82 sniper rifle the state's official rifle but failed to make the Holy Bible the official book after Haslam vetoed the legislation.

This year, there's a new push to add to the list of state symbols: a bill, sponsored by Rep. Ron Lollar, R-Bartlett, and Sen. Mark Norris, R-Collierville, would designate the Boeing B-17F, which is known as the Memphis Belle, the official state airplane.

The House State Government Subcommittee is expected to take up the legislation on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Reach Joel Ebert at jebert@tennessean.com or 615-772-1681 and on Twitter @joelebert29.

Tennessean