5 things to watch this week in Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE - Coming off a week of flurry — and some controversy, too — Tennessee lawmakers will be back in session this week. They don't return to Nashville for work until Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday, but most calendars are packed with bills and presentations from administration officials who are going through routine budget hearings.

Here are five things to watch this week in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Broadband

Gov. Bill Haslam's major initiative this year aimed at delivering high-speed internet to rural areas. The proposal will be discussed before a House subcommittee on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Haslam is proposing a $45-million grant-based incentive program for utility providers to expand broadband service, even beyond the borders of their service area, a component that has drawn resistance in the past.

Haslam has said that about 34 percent of the state — about 725,000 people — don't have reliable access to broadband, and is a factor in recruiting industry and job-producers to the state, particularly in rural areas.

Gun rights

Several pieces of legislation will come before lawmakers this week that aim to relax restrictions on gun ownership, and would allow handgun carry permit holders to carry just about anywhere in the state.

Sponsored by Republicans, the measures would, if passed into law, allow handgun carry permit holders to have their gun anywhere in the state, on a boat if it is not loaded and in a school if the principal is informed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Tilman Goins, R-Morristown, would allow people with restraining orders to carry guns as long as they have a valid carry permit.

Another gun-related bill filed by Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, would give criminal and civil immunity to people who use a handgun in self-defense, defending another person, or defending a victim of a crime in progress. Holt is a outspoken proponent of gun rights.

Several of the bills are on the agenda for the House Civil Justice Subcommittee at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gatlinburg relief

East Tennessee lawmakers have co-sponsored a few pieces of legislation to provide relief to the areas affected by the devastating wildfires late last year.

Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville, and Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, have co-sponsored legislation that would allow local governments in Sevier County to prorate property taxes for property owners who lost property in areas declared a disaster by the Federal Emergency Management Agency between September and December.

The measure will likely see overwhelming support after the fires that damaged or destroyed more than 2,000 homes and caused a $1 billion in damage.

The property tax bill, and another that would offer sales tax relief on construction materials, are scheduled for discussion Tuesday and Wednesday in House committees.

Education This week will again feature education related topics, both at the K-12 level and in higher education. A bill from Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, and Sen. Mark Norris, R-Collierville, aims to establish charter schools statewide. Charter schools are publicly funded but privately operated and are not always required to reach the same educational benchmarks and assessments as public schools. That bill will appear before a House subcommittee at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. In higher education, Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, has a piece of legislation that would put pressure on historically black colleges and universities to increase their graduation rates, which will appear before a House subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday. There are seven HBCUs in Tennessee. Another bill would change the student adjudication process for students or student organizations accused of violations on campus. The law proposed by Rep. Martin Daniel, R-Knoxville, allows students and student organizations to have a lawyer at school hearings, and could apply in cases of student-athletes or Greek organizations that might face disciplinary action. Criminal Justice A bill from Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, would require the state parole board to meet and grant immediate release of a parolee who was jailed on an offense that was dismissed by the courts. The legislation was introduced after a USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee investigation into the case of Robert E. Polk, who was in jail for two years on charges later determined to be false allegations. Parkinson's bill appears before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another bill would expedite death penalty appeals directly to the state Supreme Court, which House sponsor, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown, says would make Tennessee consistent with other states. Appellate rulings are non-binding and automatically referred to the state Supreme Court in Tennessee. The Senate version of that bill appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tennessean