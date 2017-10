KNOXVILLE - Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Knoxville could be $50,000 richer.

There were 10,681 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee Wednesday night, according to lottery officials.

The $50,000 ticket matched 4 white numbers plus the red Powerball.

Saturday's jackpot is up to $112 million.

Lottery officials said the winner has not claimed the prize.

