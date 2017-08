KNOX COUNTY - Someone in Corryton, Tenn. has a $50,000 prize waiting for them!

After last night's drawing on Powerball, there were 26,720 winning tickets across Tennessee, according to a release. One of them including someone from Corryton.

The prize is still unclaimed at this time.

The jackpot is now at $307,000,000 for Wednesday.

