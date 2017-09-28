WBIR
Close

$50k Powerball ticket sold in Powell

Aug. 23, 2017: America may soon have a new multi-millionaire after the latest Powerball drawing, but some experts say you losing the lottery might actually be a good thing.

WBIR 9:30 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

KNOX COUNTY - Tennessee had a good night for winning Powerball tickets.

Wednesday night, there were 9,916 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee and one was worth $50,000.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Powell. It matched 4 white numbers plus the red Powerball.

No information is available on the winner until the prize is claimed.

Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories