$50k Powerball ticket sold in Powell

KNOX COUNTY - Tennessee had a good night for winning Powerball tickets.

Wednesday night, there were 9,916 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee and one was worth $50,000.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Powell. It matched 4 white numbers plus the red Powerball.

No information is available on the winner until the prize is claimed.

Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

