6 months out: East TN town to have prime view of total solar eclipse

In just six months, an East Tennessee town will have one of the best vantage points in the world for a galactic event 100 years in the making.

On Aug. 21, 2017, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun during the total solar eclipse. It will transform afternoon skies to night. It'll be the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.

And small-town Sweetwater, Tenn., will have one of the best views.

The event is expected to draw thousands to the area and the town is planning an eclipse festival for the big day, including vendors, music, and even some moon-walking lessons.

"Sweetwater will actually be experiencing two minutes and 37 seconds of totality, which is the longest totality in the US, we have a prime location of viewing," festival co-chair Hayley Isbill explained.

Just down the road from historic downtown Sweetwater, Tsali Vineyards will be welcoming more eclipse guests. The largest Muscadine vineyard in Tennessee features rolling hills that are perfect for a lawn chair and blanket viewing experience.

"I was so excited. I have been told the arc passes right over us and a perfect location to view it, particularly on our hill we are located," Jim Greek, Tsali Vineyards employee said.

While the eclipse is still six months away and some festival plans are still being finalized, hotels in the area said they are booking up fast.





Path of the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017

How NASA says to safely view the 2017 total solar eclipse:

According to NASA, the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters.

Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses don't make the cut for safely looking at the sun

Don't look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, or binoculars

"An alternative method for safe viewing of the partially eclipsed sun is pinhole projection. For example, cross the outstretched, slightly open fingers of one hand over the outstretched, slightly open fingers of the other. With your back to the sun, look at your hands’ shadow on the ground. The little spaces between your fingers will project a grid of small images on the ground, showing the sun as a crescent during the partial phases of the eclipse," NASA added.

See more safety tips on NASA's Eclipse 2017 page

