60th Annual National Quartet Convention underway

PIGEON FORGE - Gospel music's largest annual event is back in Pigeon Forge this week.

Thousands of fans and performers are gathering at the LeConte Center for the 60th Annual National Quartet Convention.

"The National Quartet Convention is to preserve the four-part male harmony of a quartet. It caught on fire back in the 60's and people love it. They just can't get enough of it," Convention employee Steve Bradford said.

The convention runs every day through Saturday. There's a morning show from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with featured artists. The main concert is each night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event is expected to bring a total of 12,000 people to Pigeon Forge. You can buy your tickets online or at the door.

