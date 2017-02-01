$6.4 million grant to improve traffic flow on North Broadway in Knoxville

KAT bus. City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced Wednesday a $6.4 million grant to improve traffic flow along North Broadway.

The federally funded grant will fund the Accelerated Bus Corridor (ABC) project and is complementary to the city's ongoing Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) project.

The ABC project is expected to take three years, including two years of gathering public input and purchasing right-of-ways, and will focus on improving transit commute times.

Additionally, the project will improve pedestrian access at KAT bus stop locations, construct new shelters and install LED panels with information about when buses will arrive, according to a release from the mayor's office.

"These upgrades represent a combined $8.4 million investment in this corridor, and we're excited to be installing cutting-edge technology to help resolve decades of frustration with gridlock on Broadway," Mayor Rogero said. "Everyone's commute will improve, and less time sitting in traffic means reduced emissions of pollutants."

Part of the project includes pull-off lanes for the buses so that they won't block traffic while passengers board, according to the release.

The previously announced Advanced Traffic Management System will analyze traffic along Broadway, Chapman Highway and Kingston Pike. The system will make second-by-second adjustments in traffic signal timing based on where vehicles are backing up.

KAT buses along the Broadway Corridor carry around 23,000 passengers each month. The route includes 45 bus stops and buses run every 15 minutes during peak hours.

