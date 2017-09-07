Inskip Pool opens for a dogs-only swim on Sunday. (Photo: Katie Roach)

KNOXVILLE - On Sunday, September 10 you and your pup can cool off during the 6th annual "Doggie Dip!"

Marking the end of pool season, Inskip Pool, Knoxville Parks and Recreation, and Powell Animal Hospital are teaming up for a dog-only swim party. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for an afternoon dip and socializing!

"We're happy to provide fun activities that get people outdoors and enjoying a new kind of special event at the pool. This happens to be an event were the entire family is invited - especially the dogs," said Joe Walsh, City Parks and Recreation Director.

The cost is $5 per dog or human, and there's a two dog maximum for each owner. Lifeguards will also be on site during the event.

All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations, leashes, and tags. A Doggie Dip registration form must be completed for each dog attending.

You can find registration forms and additional information here or call 865-687-9919.

© 2017 WBIR.COM