7 new laws that go into effect July 1

Tennessee state capitol buildilng (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TENNESSEE - More than 130 laws go into effect on July 1 in Tennessee. That includes dozens of laws impacting every area of state and local government. Here are a few of the highlights:

1. The IMPROVE Act

The state's first gas tax hike in decades will add a 6-cent tax per gallon of gasoline and 10 cents per gallon of diesel. It will also bump up vehicle registration fees and decrease the grocery sales tax. The money will go towards tackling a $10 billion backlog in road projects.

2. Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act

Rep. Jason Zachary has said that Knoxville is the top city in the country for gift card theft and abuse, a phenomenon Zachary ties to the opioid epidemic. This law will increase penalties for shoplifters by setting a minimum fine for a conviction and increasing the definition of theft to include evading alarm systems or store cameras.

3. Late-term abortion ban

The new law makes Tennessee the latest of at least 21 states to explicitly ban abortions beyond the point of "viability." The Tennessee Infant Protection Act requires doctors to test for viability beginning at 20 weeks of pregnancy. Doctors who perform abortions after that point could go to jail. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery called the measure "constitutionally suspect" in early April.

4. Gun silencers

The Tennessee Hearing Protection Act legalizes gun silencers in Tennessee. Gun silencers are currently on the list of prohibited weapons in the state of Tennessee. Lawmakers argued this year that silencers are a safety feature, meant to protect hunters' hearing.

5. Fines for "spoofing" calls

Phone scammers may face a misdemeanor charge and fines up to $10,000 for "spoofing" calls, or using a number similar to the person they are calling.

6. Sign language as a foreign language

This law allows Tennessee students to take American Sign Language and get credit for foreign language requirements.

7. Guns on boats

The new law allows gun owners to carry loaded firearms on boats. It doesn't apply to government or privately-owned boats with policies preventing guns.

You can find a full list of laws that go into effect on July 1 here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM