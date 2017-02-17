$750K Chimney Tops renovations mostly spared

WBIR reporter Michael Crowe exploring Chimney Tops after the wildfires. (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG - In 2012, Friends of the Smokies and Trails Forever began a three-year, $750,000 project to renovate the Chimney Tops trail.

WBIR accompanied the National Park Service on a hike to the Chimney Tops Thursday, revealing that though the area near the summit was scorched during November's wildfire, most of the work to renovate the trail survived.

"It's a very heavily used trail. It's one of the most popular trails in the park," Friends of the Smokies marketing director Brent McDaniel said. "It needed a lot of love because it gets a lot of attention."

Much of the work on the trail was to prevent erosion.





Crews crushed six million pounds of rock to harden the trail head and fill structures along the trail. They also constructed 700 square feet of retaining walls plus 1,600 feet of drainage ditches.

The renovation added 367 rock steps, each weighing about 300 pounds. Crews also built an additional 291 log steps.

Some steps near the summit were damaged, but the bulk of the project was spared.

"It was disheartening to see the last 200 hundred yards had been damaged so badly, but I was really pleasantly surprised to see that most of the trail was still intact," McDaniel said.

The summit could take 80 years to return to its previous state, but the National Park Service plans to build an observation area on the trail short of the burned area.

"We're here to help the park in whatever context they need help with. The support from the community has been outstanding, so that's what's enabled us to respond quickly to those needs the park has throughout the year and especially for special circumstances like a fire," McDaniel said.

Friends of the Smokies raised $500,000 after the wildfires specifically for fire relief efforts in the national park, which McDaniel said could be used to fund the overlook.

