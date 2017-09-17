76-year-old Wisconsin woman checks skydiving off her bucket list

Phyllis Rood of Lake Hallie prepares to land after completing a skydive. source WEAU

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WISCONSIN - CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- No matter what you did Friday, chances are Phyllis Rood of Lake Hallie was able to top whatever that was.

Rood is 76 years old and has accumulated quite a bucket list. On Friday, she crossed off one item which has been left unfulfilled for 60 years. She decided to go to Skydive Wissota in Chippewa County to execute a tandem jump from about 10,000 feet.

Rood said she was acquainted with someone in her teens who was a skydiver, but was killed during a jump. Now, six decades later, she decided to give it a shot.

Everything went off without a hitch and she even had members of her family waiting for her when she landed. Once back on the ground, Rood said she would recommend what she did for anyone at any age.

"If anybody had an idea they want to go skydiving, don't put it off. Do it, because it is awesome. Then when the chute opens and you're just floating down and then you think 'I wish it would have lasted longer.' You know, it's so peaceful and just nice. Just nice."

Rood said she would do it again, but didn’t know when she will and has other things to do - including wanting to drive an 18-wheeler.

