77-year-old skateboarder helps Russell Biven prank his nephew

77-year-old Ron Cofall teaches kids how to skateboard in Hilton Head. (Photo: WBIR)

Russell Biven's 15-year-old nephew Connor has gotten into skateboarding and he's pretty good at it.

When Russell and his nephew went the skate park, they ran into 77-year-old Ron Cofall.

He's also pretty good at skateboarding. In fact, he teaches kids how to skateboard in Hilton Head. But, at the time Connor didn't know that.

Russell and Cofall decided to pull a prank.

"Hey, there's a 77-year-old man over here, can you give him a few tips?" Russell said.

After the quick lesson, Connor was just hoping this 77-year-old wouldn't get hurt.

Shortly after dropping in, Connor realized he had nothing to worry about.

