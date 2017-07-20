9 Legionnaires' disease cases now connected to Graceland hotel

SHELBY COUNTY - Health officials say the number of people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland has risen to nine.

The Shelby County Health Department said in late June that four people contracted the illness after staying at The Guest House at Graceland. The hotel is located on the property of the tourist attraction centered on the life of late singer Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee.





Touring the new Graceland Hotel (Photo: @wbirbeth)

The department said Wednesday the number of cases has increased to nine. The hotel's pool and hot tub have been authorized to reopen after tests revealed no viable legionella bacteria.

Legionnaires' disease has symptoms similar to pneumonia, including cough, high fever and headaches.

Health Department officials are asking anyone who stayed at the Guest House at Graceland between May 15 and June 26 and has experienced symptoms of Legionnaires' to call their investigatory hot line at 222-9299.

