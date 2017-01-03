9-year-old girl attacked by dog in Athens, dog escapes animal control

MCMINN COUNTY - An Athens mom is worried a large dog that attacked her little girl could hurt another child if it's not found. The dog somehow escaped from Athens Animal Control just one day into quarantine.

Authorities spent the day Tuesday trying to find the dog.

"It's just been a rough emotional ride for her," said April Gaston, the girl's mother. "She's having nightmares, afraid to stay in rooms by herself, upset she doesn't want to see any pictures of any dogs."

Gaston says a dog mauled her 9-year-old daughter at the girl's dad's house. The little girl was trying to feed the dog when it happened.

"She's sustained bites to her face and across her nose are under the chin," said Gaston. "She took bites to her ear and to her head above the ear. She also had multiple places around her head, bruising on her back and down her arms."

The girl has more than 30 stitches. According to the police report, the dog had only been at with her father's family for 10 days.

Animal control officers took it for a mandatory quarantine last week. Officials say the more than 100-pound dog escaped 24 hours later.

"It's ridiculous to me this dog is unaccounted for and it's this dangerous," said Gaston.

The building has no signs of a break-in. Officers believe the dog left the kennel on his own and climbed the fence or left through an open gate.

They contacted authorities and the Athens Police Department and since then have been working with them and McMinn County Sheriff's Department and Animal Control to locate the animal, said Matthew Marhsall, Director of Purchases and Risk Management.

"My fear is this dog on the loose, what happens if someone has picked it up and taken it into a house where there's a child," said Gaston.

WRCB