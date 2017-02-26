GREENBACK - A 9-year old Blount County boy fighting leukemia was "shocked" Sunday when he returned to his newly renovated home.

Alex Alexander is a student at Union Grove Elementary School and to show their support, his classmates collected more than 100 ball caps.

On Sunday, the Alexanders came home to see their home completely renovated by Kingdom Design Ministries.

'It's beautiful. Our home is finally a home. It's not just a place that we threw together," Alex's mother Janice Alexander said.

Alex wants to be a robotics engineer when he's older, so his new room is themed as a robots lab.

Janice has not had her own room for eight years, but the renovators remade the living area she had been sleeping in so that the can close a curtain and have privacy.

Alexander's grandmother also lives with him and his mother, and her room was also renovated.

"I don't have words to describe how I feel," Alexander said. "I can't wait to go to sleep tonight because it's just going to feel so good."

Alex room included new robotic toys donated by a class at Clayton Bradley STEM Academy.

"Just amazed," Alex said. "I can't believe they did this."

