A chance to taste Tennessee State Parks' new brew

Tennessee State Park Blonde Ale (Courtesy: TN Dept. of Environment and Conservation) (Photo: Custom)

TENNESSEE - It's not every day you get to drink beer and support Tennessee State Parks.

They're holding a launch party Friday for the new Tennessee Brew Works' State Parks Blonde Ale.

Tennessee Brew Works' State Park Blonde Ale is light, crisp American blonde session ale with subtle floral notes, created with high quality grains and hops, according to Tennessee State Parks.

You must be 21 or older to attend. It's from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roan Mountain State Park conference center.

The launch party is to raise awareness of the partnership between Tennessee Brew Works and the State Park Conservancy.

Guests will be able to try the new brew, enjoy live bluegrass music, cornhole, and Bobs Dairyland BBQ.

“Our goal is to spread the word about this great partnership, and great beer, to communities across the state,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. "A portion of the sales of the State Park Blonde Ale will go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, our non-profit partner, and will help preserve and protect our state’s natural and cultural assets.”

No worries, you can also find the beer in Tennessee stores.

