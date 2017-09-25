'A cure for all, is justice for all': Knoxville lawyer's passion for Race for the Cure

Wynne Caffey-Knight shows a picture of Race for the Cure with her family.

KNOXVILLE - When sneakers hit the pavement on Oct. 21 for the Komen Race for the Cure, each participant will be running with their own personal story.

For Wynne Caffey-Knight, her story starts in the 90’s when her mother got that shocking diagnosis.

“When the diagnosis came in for my mother, it was terrifying for my family, the prospect of what might happen," said Caffey-Knight.

After two mastectomies, she would survive and pass away of other causes in 2008, but her desire to help others would stay with her daughter.

Wynne Caffey-Knight shares why she is invested in the Komen foundation.

“My mother became very passionate about Komen and helping women,” Caffey-Knight said.

After her mother’s diagnosis, others would follow, impacting a sister, aunt, and other relatives.

"It's been pretty infused in our life for all of my family,” Caffey-Knight said.

The Knoxville lawyer looked for a way to lend support, and connected with Komen.

“It funds the research and support for families and educating the women, providing the treatment, educating the women going through that diagnosis, educating the family members and providing all kinds of care,” Caffey-Knight described.

For the last several years, she’s put together a team for the Race for the Cure for the East Tennessee Lawyers Association of women, full of colleagues, family and friends.

“If I’m in a position to help and can gather people together to spread the word, that's what I want to do,” Caffey-Knight said.

Caffey-Knight's team t-shirt from 2016 uses a justice theme for Race for the Cure.

This year, they will travel from all over the country to join her and her efforts to raise money that will go a long way to helping those affected by the disease.

“You may have women who can't make their rental payments, or gas to get to work or groceries. Komen will fund that kind of efforts, it’s very important for me,” Caffey-Knight said.

The yearly tradition of lacing up sneakers and raising the bar continues because as last year’s team t-shirt reads, “A cure for all, is justice for all.”

