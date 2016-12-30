AAA offers Tow to Go to get New Year's Eve partiers home safe

Driver loads SUV onto tow truck in West Knox County (Photo: WBIR)

AAA is teaming up with Budweiser to offer New Year's Eve partiers a safe ride home.

Both companies urge everyone to coordinate a safe way home from their holiday celebrations, by choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, or staying where you are celebrating.

If you don't have a plan, they don't want you driving drunk, so they are offering the Tow to Go program to get people and their cars home safe.

“New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

AAA members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime Friday, December 23rd through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd. AAA will then safely transport them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

“The Tow to Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”



Since it started in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays.

It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

In Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and parts of Nebraska, you can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.



Tow to Go Guidelines:



• Confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location

• The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

• Free and available to both AAA members and non-members

• Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska (Omaha and Lincoln only)

