AAA provides safe driving tips for stormy weather

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Cindy could make driving conditions dangerous with wet roads and high winds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that drivers have a 70 percent higher chance of having an accident when it rains.
AAA has many tips for safe travels when severe weather happens in your area.
Tips for Driving on Wet Roads:
- Do not restart a vehicle that shuts down in standing water. The restart of a vehicle in standing water could cause extreme damage to your vehicle.
- Double check that your tires are properly inflated. Check the tread depth of your car’s tires by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove. If you can see above Washington’s head at any point, it’s time for new tires.
- Reduce your speed and distance yourself from the vehicle in front of you.
- Avoid the use of cruise control. You will reduce speed easier without the engagement of cruise control.
- Do not use high beam lights. The extra light could blind other drivers and be a distraction to you on the road.
- Pull off the road if your visibility is reduced.
- Turn off hazard lights while driving. You may confuse other motorists and cause a crash.
- Abandon your car and seek higher ground if the vehicle stalls in a flooded area.
Tips for Driving in Strong Winds
- Prepare for gusts of wind when driving through severe weather.
- Hold a tight grip on the steering wheel.
- Drive in these road conditions if it is absolutely necessary.
