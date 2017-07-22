AC broken for 60 days, family of 6 at breaking point

The Lester family has gone 60 days without AC. Courtesy WSMV

TRENTON - TRENTON, Ky. (WSMV) -- Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later, a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning.

And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.

The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company.

Their house in Trenton, Ky. is peaking at 93 degrees.

“It’s been a miserable summer for us,” Jeremy Lester said.

Their air conditioner went out back in May.

The Lesters say they weren't too worried because they had a home warranty.

Now it’s been 60 days, and still no relief.

“We kept our end of the bargain, paid them every month up-to-date, and they've let us down,” Lester said.

According to Lester, they've been getting the run around from Old Republic Home Warranty. He says the company will send out technicians to make minor fixes.

“They wanted to put a band-aid on it rather than the surgery if you will,” Lester said.

Local contractors say the whole system needs to be replaced. That comes with an $8,000 price tag.

“It would really put my family in jeopardy to pay $8,000 dollar out of pocket,” said Lester.

News 4 tried several times to get in touch with Old Republic today.

A customer services representative told us he couldn't give me any information about specific claims, and a media representative was not available.

“It’s always, ‘I am so sorry ma'am,’ but at the end of the day, I am in the house with a 108-degree heat index, and they're just 'sorry,'” Brittni Lester explains.

The Lesters say they've taken two of their children to the doctor for what they believe were heat-related illnesses

“It was just heartbreaking. I felt like I was failing as a parent,” Brittni said.

They say they don't know where else to turn.

Old Republic has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

