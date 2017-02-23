Addiction counselor takes on her own battle

Right, Eva Pierce post gastric bypass in 1999. Left, Eva Pierce pre-gastric bypass revision in 2017.

Eva Pierce deals with addiction everyday.

In the past 15 years, through her leadership at A Hand Up for Women, she has helped dozens of women struggling with drugs and alcohol, abuse and accountability.

Pierce is now dealing with the fact that she, too, needs help for the second time in her life.

Unlike the dependencies faced by the women in her care, Pierce’s addiction lies in food.

"Weight has been the one demon I could never overcome. I was put on my first diet when I was six years old. The first of many. It played a predominant role in my life from that time on," said Pierce, 53.

Pierce started using food to handle stress at an early age. Her dad suffered from alcohol addiction, which caused a lot of chaos in the house.

"Knowing what I know now, it contributed a lot. That put a pattern in place of me using food like he used alcohol," she said.

When she started working through her addiction with a therapist, she realized she couldn't keep the pounds off for very long. Years later, her doctor diagnosed her with a hormone disorder, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

"She (the doctor) said, 'I get that you have played a role in this weight problem, but your body has also not been very fair to you.' So it was at that point we started researching gastric bypass," Pierce said.

In 1999, she underwent gastric bypass in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Pierce lost 105 pounds in a year. But she admits she didn't properly change her eating habits.

"With the gastric bypass the failure rate is about 25 percent of the patients. It sounds high, but when you compare it to diet and exercise when 99 percent of people fail. It's actually quite good," said Dr. Stephen Boyce, a bariatric surgeon for the last 25 years.

Boyce discovered three years ago that Pierce needed revision surgery.

In 2017, Pierce weighs 287 pounds, which is a full 15 pounds heavier that when she originally underwent surgery.

Twenty years ago, she didn't have the regimented diet, mental health support and exercise training she does now.

"It's hard to change behavior. We have about a year after the surgery where the effects of the surgery are very strong. And a year is enough time to change our habits, but we have to take advantage of that," Boyce said.

"It's not the easy way out for our patients, it's the only way out. It's the only thing we really have that's been shown to be effective," he said.

Pierce knows what happens when you don't have or use the tools given to you after gastric bypass surgery, and just like she cares for women everyday through her work, she hopes her story can help others.

"If I can save anybody from what I call the self-flogging that comes after gaining it all back (after surgery) I'm all for it. I want to help," she said.

Pierce had the gastric bypass revision surgery on Monday. So far, she's doing great.

