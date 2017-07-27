Adorable Young-Williams foster kitten becomes an internet star

(Photo: reddit/sa3belle)

KNOXVILLE - Everyone has that buddy at work that is great at being a much-needed distraction from the daily grind, but few are as adorable as Joey the kitten.

The adorable ball of fluff has been hanging out with his foster mom Maddie Lane and her co-workers, helping her with all things creative at Robin Easter Design in the Old City neighborhood.

Lane said she and her coworkers are enjoying their time with Joey as she waits to find a forever home.





From the looks of things, Joey has been working at the company ever since she could open her eyes. She's still very soft-spoken at her age, but her tiny meows can be heard clearly in the quiet office space.

Co-worker and Reddit user 'sa3belle' is just as infatuated with Joey. Since posting Joey's workday antics on the r/aww subreddit yesterday, her post has taken off faster than a cat chasing a laser pointer with more than 23,000 upvotes and hundreds of compliments.

Young-Williams Animal Center said Maddie has been taking great care of the calico fur baby, but she is currently looking for a forever home. Given her popularity, this probably won't take long -- but anyone that's interested in adopting her or the many other animals at the shelter can call Young-Williams at 865-215-6599 or email foster@young-williams.org.





