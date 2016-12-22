Juvenile suspects in Knox County are held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center

A 13-year-old suspect isn't the first juvenile to go before a Knox County court accused of killing someone. Over the past 20 years a number of young people have faced criminal court consequences for taking a life.



One Knoxville public defender - not connected to this week's case - explains the variety of outcomes means the court is doing its job.

Back in 2009 Knox County Law Director Bill Lockett's son Trent died when his 11-year-old brother accidentally fired a pistol that he thought was unloaded.

The Lockett case was termed an accident. In Tuesday's shooting, the 13-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in Knox County Juvenile Court for killing his brother.

"The difference between an accident and a first-degree murder is vast and it depends entirely on the mindset and intent of the person who fired the weapon,” said Assistant Public Defender Chloe Akers.

Akers works to defend juveniles in Knox County. She explains there's a stark difference between the juvenile and criminal courts in Tennessee.



"If that child remains in juvenile court the absolute maximum penalty that child could face is a commitment to the Department of Children's Services until his or her 19th birthday. If that child is transferred to criminal court and is found guilty after a jury trial of first-degree murder that child will receive an automatic life sentence of 51 years,” explained Akers.



Knox County has seen a number of young people face criminal charges for murder.

In 2001, Javvor Thomas pleaded guilty to shooting a woman during a robbery in 1995 when he was 14. He was released from prison in 2013.

More: Identifying juveniles in crimes



"You can't tell them you don't trust them. I'm on the run. I'm on drugs. What are they going to do when they do get me in and question me?” that’s how 18-year-old John Clark Kearney explained hiding the body of 3-year-old Kassandra Trimmier in 1992 in Knoxville when he was 14.

Knoxville police say he killed the girl and hid her body in an attic. It was later found by maintenance workers.

Kearney was sentenced to 25 years and remains in prison.



Akers explains that the age is a big factor when it comes to how young people are viewed in the court system. Younger offenders have more time to be rehabilitated in the eyes of the law.



“Time is of the essence when you are dealing with these cases in juvenile court. You are up against the clock because every day that passes from the defense attorney's perspective your client gets older and closer to aging out of the system,” explains Akers.

Akers says she's seen a dramatic rise in the number of requests to transfer juveniles to adult status over the past year.

10News legal analyst Don Bosch said this week he doesn't believe the case of the 13-year-old will be transferred to criminal court.