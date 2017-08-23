Ahead of planned protest, Mayor Burchett tells white supremacists they're not welcome

Nearly two weeks after the death of a counter protester at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., activists in Tennessee are gearing up to protest and counter-protest the possible removal of a Fort Sanders monument.

Rallies that are being billed by some as right wing or white supremacist are being planned for Knoxville, San Francisco and Berkeley.

The City of Knoxville's communications and government relations director said there are no indications yet that white supremacist groups from outside Knoxville will attend Saturday's rally. However, the Facebook event listing shows members of the newly reformed local white nationalist group Confederate 28 along with other members of local affiliated groups plan to protest Saturday.

Many others unaffiliated with these groups have said they plan on protesting the removal on other grounds such as preserving history.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett released a statement Wednesday ahead of the protest, saying white supremacists aren't welcome.

“As out-of-town white supremacists and neo-Nazis head toward East Tennessee, I ask everyone of faith to pray for the safety and well-being of our community, our law enforcement and everyone involved, and for the healing of our nation," Burchett said. “The racism and hatred of these white supremacists and neo-Nazis don’t reflect our values, and they are not welcome here.”

A cached version of the Confederate 28 Facebook page describes itself as "a brotherhood of nationalists seeking to defend Western Civilization and the Southern Culture" and had less than a dozen people stated to attend the protest. The page has been taken down as of Wednesday as Facebook continues to crack down on hate speech on its social media platform by banning white nationalist pages.

Confederate 28 is a Tennessee division of the UK-based neo-nazi organization "Blood and Honour," which derives its name from a motto in German used by Hitler youth movement, "Blut und Ehre."

The protest itself was organized by Tom Pierce, the leader of another affiliated white nationalist organization known as the "South Knox Ten Milers."

A counter protest is planned on the same day, going under the name of “Knoxville against white supremacy.” The counter protest site calls the rally a “version of a KKK supremacy,” and asks marchers to show up in Fort Sanders and hour before the Confederate 28 event.

The Fort Sanders monument, which honors Confederate soldiers and Tennessee veterans, has been controversial, becoming a target of vandalism with petitions asking for it to come down. Others have formed counter petitions to keep the statue in place.

Some city council members said they'd prefer keeping the monument where it stands, but others such as Mayor Madeline Rogero have not taken a stance on it and are consulting with local historians and scholars on the issue.

Other officials said removing the monument would need widespread support from lawmakers because of state laws protecting such landmarks, saying The Tennessee Historical Commission would have to come to a majority vote on the issue.

