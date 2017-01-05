Airlines helping travelers with snow expected in the Southeast

ALCOA - A number of airlines are helping their customers with winter weather expected throughout the Southeast and East Tennessee.
Delta, United, American and Southwest airlines have issued advisories for passengers traveling in the Southeast this weekend.
Each of the four airlines is allowing customers to change to alternate flights without paying a change fee. Go to each company’s website for the specifics on changing to an alternate flight, and to see which cities in the Southeast are impacted.
Editor’s Note: Southwest Airlines does not fly out of McGhee Tyson Airport, but does fly out of Nashville International Airport. Delta, United and American fly out of both airports.
Most flight departures out of McGhee Tyson Airport are on time Thursday with the exception of one canceled flight to Dallas.
Due to forecasted winter weather in the Southeastern US, we've issued a waiver for January 6-7. More here: https://t.co/0soabC8KV8— Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017
Our flights may be affected as Winter Storm #Helena makes its way through the #RockyMountains. For travel options: https://t.co/kNkPUiCR67 pic.twitter.com/0NR89dvIN6— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) January 4, 2017
Scheduled service may be disrupted due to winter weather in the Southeast U.S.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 5, 2017
Flexible accommodations: https://t.co/cAeTMrj4GK pic.twitter.com/whNX6mSfq0
