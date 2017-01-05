WBIR
Airlines helping travelers with snow expected in the Southeast

Mark Bergin, WBIR 8:39 AM. EST January 05, 2017

ALCOA - A number of airlines are helping their customers with winter weather expected throughout the Southeast and East Tennessee.

Delta, United, American and Southwest airlines have issued advisories for passengers traveling in the Southeast this weekend.

Each of the four airlines is allowing customers to change to alternate flights without paying a change fee. Go to each company’s website for the specifics on changing to an alternate flight, and to see which cities in the Southeast are impacted.

Editor’s Note: Southwest Airlines does not fly out of McGhee Tyson Airport, but does fly out of Nashville International Airport. Delta, United and American fly out of both airports.

Most flight departures out of McGhee Tyson Airport are on time Thursday with the exception of one canceled flight to Dallas.

