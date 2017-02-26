KNOXVILLE - After a 60-day deployment to Southwest Asia, 13 Air National Guard members made their way home Friday.

Family and friends waited as members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing stepped off their plane back onto home soil.

The unit is based out of McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. This was one of many deployments for the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

While deployed, the airmen worked on aircraft maintenance supporting air crew flight equipment, hydraulics, electro-environmental quality insurance, crew chief leadership in addition to a number of other responsibilities.

Recently, the unit received the Stanley F.H. Newman award from the Airlift/Tanker Association.

Senior Airman Darby Arnold shares the unit's experience.

