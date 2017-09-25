Gatlinburg's Alamo Steakhouse gets ready to reopen after rebuilding from wildfire

(Photo: Johnson Family of Restaurants)

301 days after burning to the ground in the November wildfires, the Alamo Steakhouse in Gatlinburg has risen from the ashes.

The East Parkway location has been closed for nearly a year to rebuild. Now, it's just days away from its grand reopening.

The restaurant will open its doors on October 2, and 95 percent of the original staff from before the fire will be serving once again.

The iconic restaurant was one of more than 2,500 buildings impacted by the fires that spread through Gatlinburg.

The site of the Alamo Steakhouse in Gatlinburg after it was destroyed by wildfires in November 2016. (Photo: Johnson Family of Restaurants)

The steakhouse broke ground on the new building back in April and paid its employees at the location to make sure they could make ends meet until the reopening.

The restaurant said the new building looks exactly the same as the old one from the outside. It's bringing back the "love nests" with more space for couples wanting a private meal, as well as adding a private dining room open for reservations that will seat 12.

The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 and the restaurant will be open to all an hour later.

