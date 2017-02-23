WBIR
Alcoa Kiwanis Club surprises two girls with tricycles

Feb. 23, 2017: Two children have new therapeutic tricycles thanks to the Alcoa Kiwanis Club.

Two young girls now have their own therapeutic tricycles thanks to a surprise gift from the Alcoa Kiwanis Club.

The girls, ages 3 and 10, received the tricycles at the Kiwanis Club's monthly meeting Thursday. The tricycles are custom-made by AmTryke, and are designed for children with special needs, and offer benefits like improved mobility, strength and coordination.

"Whether they are pedal-operated or hand-operated, it's whatever that child needs in order to be more mobile, get out and play with other children without being pushed in a wheelchair," said Arthur Hafner, president of the Alcoa Kiwanis Club. 

He said the club got the idea to purchase the tricycles from a similar donation in Tellico Plains. 

The tricycles cost up to $1,000 each. The Kiwanis Club worked with therapists at Blount Memorial Hospital to donate the tricycles to the girls. 

