Alcoa Kiwanis Club surprises two girls with tricycles

The Alcoa Kiwanis Club surprised two young girls with the gift of these custom-built tricycles. (Photo: WBIR)

Two young girls now have their own therapeutic tricycles thanks to a surprise gift from the Alcoa Kiwanis Club.

The girls, ages 3 and 10, received the tricycles at the Kiwanis Club's monthly meeting Thursday. The tricycles are custom-made by AmTryke, and are designed for children with special needs, and offer benefits like improved mobility, strength and coordination.

"Whether they are pedal-operated or hand-operated, it's whatever that child needs in order to be more mobile, get out and play with other children without being pushed in a wheelchair," said Arthur Hafner, president of the Alcoa Kiwanis Club.

The Alcoa Kiwanis Club surprised two girls with new custom-built theraputic tricycles. (Photo: WBIR)

He said the club got the idea to purchase the tricycles from a similar donation in Tellico Plains.

The tricycles cost up to $1,000 each. The Kiwanis Club worked with therapists at Blount Memorial Hospital to donate the tricycles to the girls.

(© 2017 WBIR)