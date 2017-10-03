WBIR
Alcoa PD asks for help identifying Kenjo armed robbery suspect

Investigators have asked for help identifying a black male is accused of holding a clerk at gunpoint and demanding money at the Kenjo on Airport Highway.

ALCOA - The Alcoa Police Department has asked for help identifying a man seen on surveillance holding a clerk at gunpoint and demanding money.

Detectives said it happened at the Kenjo Market on Airport Highway. The suspect is described as a black male. In the photographs he was wearing a grey and white shirt and dark pants.

Any information on this incident your are asked to contact Detective Jeff Parsons with the Alcoa Police Department at 865-380-4959.

