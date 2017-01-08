School districts survey roads to decide about closures

Districts spend Sunday out on the roads, trying to determine if they should close for Monday.

Side roads around East Tennessee are still slick. Snow is covering streets in some areas and patches of ice are hiding underneath.

School directors in districts around the area had to make the decision of whether or not to cancel or delay school on Monday. As of 6 p.m., a majority of the schools decided cancelling was the best option.

“We have to get in and evaluate whether, one, students on a bus are going to be safe, two, students commuting via their parents, three students driving, or four students walking and whether they are going to be safe or not,” Brian Bell, director of Alcoa Schools said.

Alcoa Schools will stay open Monday. Bell spent Sunday afternoon and evening monitoring street conditions. Roads in that area were beginning to clear up. But overnight, he was worried conditions could change.

“We’re looking for areas where the roads are really wet, where the snow is melting and the ice is melting, because when the sun goes down, it’s going to re-freeze and we have to determine how bad they are and what we’re going to do about them,” Bell explained.

At the time of the interview, Bell said he was certain students in Alcoa would be in school tomorrow, but said it was still too early to make that call.

“It’s a complicated decision actually, because you always want to err on the side of caution and safety. However, if you call school off and it’s beautiful and there’s no reason to, then you give the students a day off,” he said.

Alcoa schools have 10 days a year allotted for snow days and after that, they have to start making them up.

“We try to make the right call,” Bell said.