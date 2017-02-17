ALDI to open in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY - ALDI will open its first store in Lenoir City in a few weeks.

The discount supermarket chain will open at 725 US Highway 321 N. on March 1 at 9:00 a.m. The public is invited to the grand opening event, where the first 100 customers will receive ALDI gift cards.

ALDI has several locations in East Tennessee, including stores in Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown, Oak Ridge, and Sevierville.

