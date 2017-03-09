Alfredo Meatball Subs

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 egg lightly beaten

1/2 cup fine bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon of pepper

1 pound lean ground beef

6 hoagie buns

1 16-ounce jar alfredo or marinara pasta sauce

6 slices provolone cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine egg, bread crumbs, garlic salt and pepper. Add in ground beef and mix. Shape into 24 meatballs. (They should be about 1 and 1/4 inch) Place in 9X 13 baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Split hoagie buns leaving one side attached. Spread 2 tablespoons of alfredo sauce over the bottom of the bun. Add cooked meatballs and cheese. Place sandwiches on a baking sheet. Bake for about 6 minutes. Heat remaining alfredo to use as dipping sauce

Makes 6 sandwiches

Presented by: Katie Roach

Date 3/9/17

