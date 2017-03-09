Alfredo Meatball Subs

Ingredients:
1 egg lightly beaten
1/2 cup fine bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon of pepper
1 pound lean ground beef
6 hoagie buns
1 16-ounce jar alfredo or marinara pasta sauce
6 slices provolone cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine egg, bread crumbs, garlic salt and pepper. Add in ground beef and mix. Shape into 24 meatballs. (They should be about 1 and 1/4 inch) Place in 9X 13 baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Split hoagie buns leaving one side attached. Spread 2 tablespoons of alfredo sauce over the bottom of the bun. Add cooked meatballs and cheese. Place sandwiches on a baking sheet. Bake for about 6 minutes. Heat remaining alfredo to use as dipping sauce
Makes 6 sandwiches
