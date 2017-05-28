LEXINGTON, TENN. - A statewide AMBER Alert has been canceled after TBI says four children and their mom were found safe. TBI says they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Lexington, Tennessee, around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect is still at large.

Investigators say Octavias Crout, 28, kidnapped the five family members: Amaylah Manley, 2, Tayvious Crout, 3, Damaryious Crout, 1, and Adrik Manley, 8, and their mother, Amanda Manley Crout, 31. The suspect is Tayvious and Damaryious's father.

Crout also goes by the name Octivas Woods. He is 6'1'' and weighs 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault have been issued for Crout.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666.

