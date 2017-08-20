TBI is searching for 4-year-old Zion Byrd, who they believe was abducted by Dominique Nichols.

MEMPHIS, TENN. - UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: TBI says that Zion Byrd has been found safe, and that the AMBER alert is cancelled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Zion Byrd Sunday morning. He was last seen in Memphis, wearing a blue "Jordan" t-shirt, blue jean shorts and red and white tennis shoes.

TBI says he was abducted by his 27-year-old non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols. Nichols is a convicted felon. Authorities say he was driving a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Mississippi license plate.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Byrd or Nichols, TBI asks you to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

