4-year-old boy found safe

WBIR 1:08 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

MEMPHIS, TENN. - UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: TBI says that Zion Byrd has been found safe, and that the AMBER alert is cancelled. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Zion Byrd Sunday morning. He was last seen in Memphis, wearing a blue "Jordan" t-shirt, blue jean shorts and red and white tennis shoes. 

TBI says he was abducted by his 27-year-old non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols. Nichols is a convicted felon. Authorities say he was driving a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Mississippi license plate. 

 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Byrd or Nichols, TBI asks you to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

