The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Officials say 10-year-old Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen around 8:20 last night in Cleveland, TN. The amber alert says she was walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-T-B-I-FIND.

