American Airlines celebrates 80 years at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE - McGhee Tyson's first commercial airline is celebrated its 80th anniversary in Knoxville Thursday.

American Airlines first came to East Tennessee on July 27, 1937.

"It's a big day for American Airlines and our Knoxville airport," said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of Knoxville Airport Authority.

American Airlines is now the largest carrier at the Knoxville airport.

The airline now offers daily nonstop service to 5 cities, including Charlotte, Dallas, Washington National, Philadelphia and Chicago.

