American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge watches eagle cam

PIGEON FORGE - Millions of people across the country have watched the eagle camera in Florida in the past week.
Caretakers at the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge are also excited about the growing popularity of the eagle camera.
"The eagle cams are certainly a new thing over the past 10 years," said AEF founder Al Cecere said. "It's definitely a way that the American public and school children and all sorts of people from all walks of life can watch eagles in their offices, their schools, their homes (and) nursing homes.
"People love watching the national bird raise their family."
AEF's "celebrity" bald eagle Challenger has appeared in stadiums all over the country, including during hte World Series, Fiesta Bowls, NFL Pro Bowls, BCS National Championships, at the White House, the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol Building among others.
"He mesmerizes people and thrills people all over the country with his stadium flights during the Star Spangled Banner," Cecere said of Challenger.
Cecere said Challenger just appeared in Tuesday's Cotton Bowl football game in Arlington, Texas, between Wisconsin and Western Michigan.
Hello beautiful! Challenger is one of the most famous Bald Eagles in the country and this morning we're hanging out with him! @wbir pic.twitter.com/6fdXNuKAhd— Brittany Bade (@BrittanyWBIR) January 4, 2017
A LIVE LOOK at the 3 week old eaglets at the @EaglesDotOrg nest in NE Florida. SO CUTE #IWantOne @wbir 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JksWTqYGIr— Brittany Bade (@BrittanyWBIR) January 4, 2017
Challenger is also set to perform on Monday for the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Clemson at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
The bald eagle is named in honor of the fallen space shuttle crew.
Since its inception in September 2012, the eagle cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.