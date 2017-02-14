American Girl reveals Nashville dolls

Tenney Grant, left, and American Girl's first boy doll, Logan Everett (Photo: Courtesy of Mattel)

Nashville's newest aspiring artist is young, blonde and plastic.

On Thursday, new American Girl doll, Tenney Grant, hits stores. As with all American Girl dolls, Tenney comes with a story: she's a singer-songwriter pursuing her dreams in Music City. In developing Tenney's character, American Girl and author Kellen Hertz consulted with Erika Wollam Nichols, who runs the Bluebird Cafe, and artist manager Denise Stiff, who's worked with Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch, among others. They also searched for singer-songwriters to compose music inspired by the doll. Songs were chosen from nine girls and will be featured in the "Tenney" books as well as on American Girl's YouTube channel.

The Tenney line will include various accessories — such as outfits and musical instruments — that can be purchased separately, and American Girl's first boy doll, drummer Logan Everett. Carefully coiffed and clad in a plaid shirt, he appears ready for a three-episode arc on CMT's "Nashville."

On Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., American Girl Nashville at the CoolSprings Galleria will celebrate Tenney's debut by hosting an in-store event that is slated to include a book signing by Hertz and performances by local musicians including Marisa McKaye. The following day, an invitation-only event will be held at the Bluebird for local members of the AG Rewards program.





