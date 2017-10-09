American Museum of Science & Energy move to Oak Ridge delayed

OAK RIDGE - The American Museum of Science & Energy is now projected to move into its new space in May, according to long-time AMSE volunteer Bill Wallace.

The original plan was to move in to the new space in November, Wallace said.

The new location is on Main Street in Oak Ridge. AMSE will move from a 59,000 square foot space to 18,000 square foot space. They're designing new exhibits for the space and are figuring out how to fit all their stuff into the new space.

