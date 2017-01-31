An American Airlines flight heading from Charlotte, N.C., to Indianapolis was diverted late Tuesday to Knoxville because of a "non-credible security threat," an airline spokesman said.

The aircraft had to stay overnight at McGhee Tyson Airport because the crew's on-duty time had lapsed. Passengers were being put up in hotel rooms at the airline's expense, according to the airline.

According to airport spokeswoman Becky Huckaby, airport management was alerted by the tower about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday that the plane was being diverted while en route from Charlotte.

She said an "Alert 2" status was issued for the flight, meaning there was a potential problem. More than 100 were believed to be on board.

The airport responded with emergency vehicles but the American Airlines plane landed safely and without incident.

American stressed the plane was never in any danger.

Passengers were expected to be rebooked Wednesday morning so they could continue on to their destinations.

(© 2017 WBIR)