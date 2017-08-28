Amphitheater among upgrades coming to South Knox riverwalk

303 Flats is estimated to open in fall 2018. (Photo: Custom)

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - A new apartment complex being built across the Tennessee River from Neyland Stadium is making significant progress.

The site preparation work for 303 Flats is well underway. The 136-unit apartment complex is a project by Roanoke, Virginia-based University Housing Group. The apartments are expected to be finished by fall 2018.

A new 450-foot-long section of public riverwalk will be added next to the 303 Flats project. It will connect with two other sections to form a more than half-mile-long public walking trail.

The Cityview riverwalk is about 50 feet lower than where 303 Flats riverwalk will be built. According to the city, there are plans to install stairs or an elevator to allow people to cross beneath the railroad tracks and navigate the elevation change.

The riverwalk will have a running path, a "site furnishing zone" with benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and lighting, and a multi-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to the city, there will be a public event space adjacent to the Henley Bridge with amphitheater seating and an interactive fountain.

West Blount Avenue between Chapman Highway and the railroad overpass near St. Paul Street reopened last week to drivers. The road had been closed so the contractor could install pipes for signal upgrades, sewer main connections, and storm drains.

Last week, the city said crews also started rebuilding sidewalks on the north side of West Blount Avenue.

