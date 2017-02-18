Concerns linger over future of AMSE after land transfer

OAK RIDGE - Dozens of supporters congregated at the American Museum of Science and Energy Saturday afternoon voicing concern over the museum's future and sharing ideas for ways to preserve its integrity.

Late December, the U.S. Department and Energy and the city of Oak Ridge inked a deal transferring the museum's 17.2 acres from the DOE to the city.

According to the plan, the city will transfer the property to RealtyLink, the private developer constructing Main Street Oak Ridge in the location formerly occupied by the Oak Ridge mall.

In return, RealtyLink will provide space for AMSE rent-free for 15 years. Some supporters are uncertain the move will be favorable for the museum.

"I appreciate the fact that that would be a place for them to establish, but to downsize what has been existed for this time into a shopping center is not where people expect to find a museum," AMSE supporter Bobbie Lynch March said.

Saturday's event is not the first time supporters have voiced concern over the museum's future.

"The museum has been a cornerstone of our community," supporter David Hackett said. "It's a community icon."

No changes have been made since the plans were announced in December, but AMSE issued a statement saying the museum looks forward to getting back on the city's property tax role and being part of the new Main Street Oak Ridge development.

