Anakeesta adventure park to hire 130 people ahead of late August opening

GATLINBURG - Anakeesta is looking to hire 130 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees ahead of their late August opening.

A job fair is set for Monday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 6 .m. at 576 Parkway in front of the Anakeesta Chondola Station. Applicants should bring their resume and be prepared to meet with a member of the team.

If you're unable to make it to Monday's job fair, you can apply online.

“We are looking for people who love the outdoors, enjoy working with people and want to share ‘the magic that’s in the mountains," said Ken Montgomery, HR Manager for Anakeesta.

Employee benefits include:

• Competitive Salary

• 16 Paid Time Off days

• Free Parking Downtown (and ride the Chondola to work everyday!)

• 50% off food at Anakeesta

• Discounts to other attractions

Park organizers broke ground in January. November's wildfires delayed the project from a spring opening.

Crews working on some of the buildings at Anakeesta Adventure Park in Gatlinburg. The attraction is set to open in early Summer.

The 72-acre park features a ground-level station on Parkway at which guests will catch an aerial lift called a "Chondola" that takes them up Anakeesta Mountain. The ride to the top will take 12 minutes.

