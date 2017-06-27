WBIR
Anakeesta "Chondola" running test rides

Anakeesta is a new family attraction set to open this summer in Gatlinburg. 2-28-17 Live at Five at Four

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Test rides are underway at Gatlinburg's newest attraction.

The Anakeesta "Chondola" is being inspected and run with load tests. Crews load the ride up with the weight to see if it can support guests.

The attraction will run to the Summit of Anakeesta Mountain with riders able to either take a chairlift or an enclosed Gondola Cabin.

The Anakeesta Chondla is part of a larger development with shops, a zipline, and a mountain coaster.  

