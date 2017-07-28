Anchor Mary Scott leaving WBIR

KNOXVILLE - WBIR is saying goodbye a member of our family.

Noon anchor Mary Scott is departing Channel 10 to work on Randy Boyd's campaign for governor of Tennessee. She will be working in communications.

Mary came to WBIR in 2011 as a reporter after two years in Panama City Beach. It wasn't long before she moved to the anchor desk, first anchoring the weekend mornings then 10News at Noon during the week.

She's told hundreds of stories over the yeas, but her favorites have always been about the people and spirit of East Tennessee.

We will miss her and wish her luck as she moves on to new opportunities!

