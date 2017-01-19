Anderson Co. Schools address overcrowded bus problems

For some Clinton High School students in Anderson County, overcrowded buses have forced them to sit on the floor or stand in the aisle on their ride to and from school.

"For one, if she doesn't get there early enough then she ends up sitting on the floor or stands. And that was our biggest concern that she has to sit on the floor. It's dangerous. That's what she complains about the most," Laura Pope, a concerned parent, said about her daughter's trip to and from school.

Pope's daughter Bailee took photos while sitting on the floor of the bus from Norwood Middle School to Clinton High School that show a very crowded bus.

"It's just a dangerous situation," Pope said. "At 15, that's not something she should have to worry about. That's our problem to worry about. She should be able to feel safe, come and going and feel safe. They shouldn't even have to worry about it."

Concerned parents like Pope complained to school administration who then took action.

"Last week, I became aware of the fact that we had a situation that the buses were overcrowded. I started doing some investigation," said Joe Forgety, the Director of Transportation for Anderson County Schools.

Forgety says they immediately made a change by adding another bus to the route.

"So we are making two runs now. The first run, we are hauling about 40 students and the second one about 30 so there's plenty of room on the buses going from Norwood Middle to Clinton High School," Forgety said.

Forgety said the contracting company, David Parker, isn't to blame for the overcrowding.

"As far as repercussions go, no. They did nothing wrong," Forgety said.

He emphasized overcrowding is common especially at the beginning of a new semester as they are constantly adjusting routes.

The adjustment made this week was a relief to concerned parents like Pope who said her daughters hasn't complained since the change was made.

"I understand it's costly to run another bus. I get that but our children's lives are far more important and their safety than the cost of anything. It outweighs that. I was excited and I think she was excited to see two buses ready to pick up," Pope said.

The cost of running an additional bus for the school administration is $3,600.

